  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Then there was one

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 8:59am
in
Cedar Creek only parish girls team left in playoffs
T. Scott Boatright
022019 CreekG Adams C.jpg
Cedar Creek’s Sarah Adams drives the ball against a St. Frederick defender Monday night during the Lady Cougars’ 59-48 home win over St. Frederick in second-round play of the Class B girls basketball playoffs. For more on Monday night’s girls playoff action, see page 7.

Lincoln Parish is down to one team remaining through two rounds of Louisiana High School Athletics Association girls playoff action.

Ruston and Choudrant both suffered second-round home losses Monday night, leaving Cedar Creek as the lone school standing to represent Lincoln Parish in girls postseason play.

No. 17 seed Ruston faced the daunting task of playing Sam Houston, which showed why it’s the top seed in Class 5A by taking control early and marching to a 76-44 win over the Bearcats.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share