Then there was one
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 8:59am
in
Cedar Creek only parish girls team left in playoffs
T. Scott Boatright
Lincoln Parish is down to one team remaining through two rounds of Louisiana High School Athletics Association girls playoff action.
Ruston and Choudrant both suffered second-round home losses Monday night, leaving Cedar Creek as the lone school standing to represent Lincoln Parish in girls postseason play.
No. 17 seed Ruston faced the daunting task of playing Sam Houston, which showed why it’s the top seed in Class 5A by taking control early and marching to a 76-44 win over the Bearcats.
