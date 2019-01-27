  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Prep boys hoops brackets set

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 8:56am
T. Scott Boatright

Simsboro High School is the defending Class B state boys basketball champion, so its only fitting that the Tigers are the highest seeded of the six Lincoln Parish teams headed to postseason play later this week or next week.

The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in Class B behind only Zwolle, the team they beat 67-50 in last year’s title contest during Marsh Madness at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Simsboro will play host to 31st-seeded Magnolia School of Excellence from Shreveport at 6 p.m. Friday.

