Parish sales tax collection numbers down

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 8:52am
Culprit reported to be drop in amount of oil and gas extraction
Nancy Bergeron

Though sales tax collections for the fourth quarter of 2018, as well as year-to-date, show a decrease when compared to the same time period in 2017, collections are really relatively flat.

That’s the word parish Sales and Use Tax Administrator Denise Griggs brought to members of the Lincoln Parish Sales and Use Tax Commission on Tuesday. Because the commission lacked a quorum, it couldn’t have its regularly scheduled meeting, nor could it take any votes.

