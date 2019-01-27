› Home ›
It Takes a Village
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 8:51am
in
Reginald Owens, Special to the Leader
Editor’s note: The following is a revised story written for the Greater Grambling Chamber of Commerce in 2006.
GRAMBLING — The story of Grambling is one of a village raising a university.
The story didn’t start with the founding of the school that would eventually become world-renowned.
The story began when former slaves settled in this North Central Louisiana area after the Civil War to provide a living for their families and build self-help institutions, including Grambling State University.
