› Home ›
Watch out for flooding
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 8:44am
in
On Friday the Daily Leader published an editorial on the current week being Severe Weather Preparedness Week and the fact that we should remain attentive to weather conditions on a year-round basis.
It appears Mother Nature would like to reinforce that fact this week.
The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport reports that multiple rounds of widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast to move across our region throughout the work week.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos