GSU wins in 2018 mayoral elections
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 8:43am
Nancy Bergeron
Although the 2019 election season is in full swing already, let’s not leave 2018 behind just yet.
Because in the Louisiana “new mayor” category, Grambling State University came out a big winner. Two GSU alums and one former student are about six weeks into their jobs as the top elected leaders of three northern and central Louisiana towns.
