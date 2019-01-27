› Home ›
Walmart flexes in the fourth quarter, beats all expectations
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 8:41am
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart defied a gloomy government retail sales report for December, delivering fiscal fourth-quarter profits and sales that beat Wall Street expectations.
The world’s largest retailer also enjoyed another quarter of surging e-commerce sales during the critical holiday period as it expanded its online assortment and services.
