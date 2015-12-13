  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU Performing Arts to present first production of year

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 8:40am
Leader News Service

The Department of Visual and Performing Arts will present its first production of the year Feb. 19 - 22 at 7 p.m. in the Floyd L. Sandle Theatre.

The play by Danai Gurira is titled Eclipsed and chronicles the struggles of five Liberian woman caught in the clutches of the warlords who take away their freedom and force them to be their servants and bear their children.

