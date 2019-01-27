› Home ›
Ruston girls come up short
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 8:30am
in
Season ends with loss to No. 1 Sam Houston
Caleb Daniel
After upsetting Alexandria last week, Ruston’s Lady Bearcats saw their season come to an end Monday as they fell to top-ranked Sam Houston 76-44 at home in the second round of the playoffs.
The Lady Broncos used speed and an aggressive press to overcome Ruston’s superior size, forcing numerous turnovers and jumping to an early lead, which they never yielded. Ruston’s last and only lead was a 5-2 score two minutes into the contest.
