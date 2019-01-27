› Home ›
Cougars roar past St. Frederick, 59-48
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 8:26am
Andrew Bell, Special to the Leader
The Cedar Creek Lady Cougars (20-2, 13-1) came out victorious in their first postseason battle, besting the St. Frederick Lady Warriors (14-14, 4-10) for the third time this season Monday night by a score of 59-48 to advance to the quarterfinals of the LHSAA Girls’ Division IV state playoffs.
The Lady Warriors marched into a hostile environment, with a sea of green waiting for them at the Brick House Gymnasium in Ruston.
Leading that sea of green was senior Louisiana Tech signee Anna Larr Roberson (13 points) and junior guard Lauren Menzina (18 points).
