Choudrant downed by Hathaway, 59-47
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 8:18am
T. Scott Boatright
CHOUDRANT — In a game pitting size against speed, 10th-seeded Hathaway ran away for a 59-47 win over Choudrant in second round action of the Class B prep girls basketball playoffs Monday at the CHS Gym.
The Lady Aggies trailed by as many as nine points early on at 20-11, but used a strong late push to close the game and head into the locker room trailed by only one at 25-24 at the half.
