Techsters fall at UTSA in final second
SAN ANTONIO— Karrington Donald hit a running floater with less than a second to play to lift Texas-San Antonio to a 70-68 win over Louisiana Tech Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center.
With the score tied at 68-68 after a driving layup by Tech’s Raizel Guinto with 17 seconds to play, UTSA (7-18, 2-11 C-USA) inbounded the basketball and eventually got it in the hands of Donald. The UTSA guard drove down the right side of the line and flipped the ball high into the air over the outstretched hands of Tech forward Grayson Bright.
