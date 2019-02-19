› Home ›
Bulldogs remain undefeated at home with 72-67 victory
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/19/2019 - 8:39am
in
Leader Sports Service
In a back-and-forth game with nine ties and 13 lead changes, it was Louisiana Tech that made the winning plays in the end, coming away with a 72-67 victory on Saturday afternoon over Texas-San Antonio to remain undefeated at home this season on Karl Malone Court in the Thomas Assembly Center.
With the win and the results around Conference USA, Tech (17-10, 7-7 C-USA) finished the league’s scheduled slate in a four-way tie for seventh place and in the 6-10 pod. Opponents, dates and locations for bonus play will be announced tonight.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos