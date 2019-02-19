› Home ›
Tech softball climbs to 10-1 on season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/19/2019 - 8:37am

Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech improved to 10-1 on the season by defeating Abilene Christian and Fairleigh Dickinson in a pair of Sunday games on the final day of the Lady Techster Invitational in Ruston.
Although neither win would be what head coach Mark Montgomery termed pretty, Tech defeated ACU 7-4 before coming back for a 7-5 win over FDU.
