Tech softball climbs to 10-1 on season

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/19/2019 - 8:37am
in
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech improved to 10-1 on the season by defeating Abilene Christian and Fairleigh Dickinson in a pair of Sunday games on the final day of the Lady Techster Invitational in Ruston.

Although neither win would be what head coach Mark Montgomery termed pretty, Tech defeated ACU 7-4 before coming back for a 7-5 win over FDU.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only.

