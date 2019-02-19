  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Weather changes baseball/softball slates

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/19/2019 - 8:36am
Leader Sports Service

Due to projected inclement weather, Louisiana Tech baseball’s home opener vs. UL-Lafayette originally scheduled for today has been postponed until 6 p.m. Wednesday at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs are coming off a series road sweep at Southeastern Louisiana.

Grambling State University head softball coach Nakeya L. Hall also announced a schedule change on Monday as inclement weather forced the postponement of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Mississippi Valley State.

