Anthony’s big night leads Lady Techsters to victory
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 6:42pm
Leader Sports Service
EL PASO, Texas — Despite missing most of the second quarter due to foul trouble, Kierra Anthony scored 30 points and led Louisiana Tech to a 74-64 win over UTEP Thursday night at the Don Haskins Center before 410 fans.
Tech (14-11, 6-6 C-USA) won its fourth straight game, this one coming against an undermanned UTEP team that dressed only seven players.
At times it wasn’t pretty— Tech was outrebounded by 12 – but at the end of the night the Lady Techsters found a way to win on the road and even up their league record.
