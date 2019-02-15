› Home ›
Bracey scores career high to lift Dunkin’ Dogs to win
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 6:39pm
Leader Sports Service
DaQuan Bracey scored a career-high 28 points and Louisiana Tech used a late offensive surge to get past UTEP, 71-57, on Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
Tech (16-10, 6-7 Conference USA) put an end to its three-game losing skid while running its home record this season to a perfect 13-0.
To do so, the Bulldogs needed a strong defensive effort which they produced by allowing just 57 points. To pull away from UTEP (8-16, 3-10 C-USA) though, they needed to make a run and that they did, finishing the game on a 15-4 spurt in the final minutes.
