  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bracey scores career high to lift Dunkin’ Dogs to win

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 6:39pm
in
Leader Sports Service
sports5.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech junior guard DaQuan Bracy (4) scored a career-high 28 points Thursday night to lead the Bulldogs to a 71-57 home win over Texas-El Paso.

DaQuan Bracey scored a career-high 28 points and Louisiana Tech used a late offensive surge to get past UTEP, 71-57, on Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

Tech (16-10, 6-7 Conference USA) put an end to its three-game losing skid while running its home record this season to a perfect 13-0.

To do so, the Bulldogs needed a strong defensive effort which they produced by allowing just 57 points. To pull away from UTEP (8-16, 3-10 C-USA) though, they needed to make a run and that they did, finishing the game on a 15-4 spurt in the final minutes.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share