Orlando takes over offense for G-Men

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 6:36pm
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University head football coach Broderick Fobbs announced on Friday that Mark Orlando will join the coaching staff as the new offensive coordinator/running backs coach, taking over for Lee Fobbs, who recently retired.

“We are extremely excited to have Mark on our coaching staff,” Fobbs said. “He is a veteran coach, who brings a lot of experience to our program. His track record of success guiding offenses speaks for itself from his time at Bethune-Cookman to his last three years at Alabama State.

