Lady Aggies top Converse
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 6:10pm
CHS advances to second round of Class B playoffs
T. Scott Boatright
CHOUDRANT — Choudrant used a deeper bench to wear down Converse as the Lady Aggies won 75-59 in the first round of the Class B playoffs Thursday night at the CHS Gym.
“It was a lot like we expected,” CHS coach Geoffrey Underwood said after the game.
“They’re from a good district and are a really good team and I’m just happy we were able to finish it off and come out with the win,” Underwood said. “They’re young and didn’t have a whole lot of depth, so we pushed the ball and tried to wear them down.”
