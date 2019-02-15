› Home ›
RHS girls move on
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 6:08pm
Bearcats beat Alexandria in OT
T. Scott Boatright
ALEXANDRIA — Bre Owens took over in overtime Thursday as Ruston won on the road at District 2-5A rival Alexandria with a 61-55 win Thursday over the Trojans.
Next up for the 17th-seeded Lady Bearcats will be a home game against top seeded Sam Houston at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The Lady Trojans took the lead in the fourth quarter after rallying from a nine-point deficit, but a layup by Ruston junior guard Ja’Myah Eugene with half a second left sent the game to overtime.
Ruston had three players foul out, but Owens took over in OT and finished with a game-best 17 points.
