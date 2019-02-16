› Home ›
Making sense of handling finances
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/16/2019 - 5:45pm
Lauren Strickland, left front, a homeschooled junior from Ruston, strategizes her spending at the “food and activities” table with Christian Community Action volunteer Stephanie Matthews, right. The Dollars & $ense Reality Fair, United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s interactive financial education simulation, taught area students how to manage money by sending them to tables with volunteer “financial advisors” and asking them to budget for each category. The fair ran Wednesday and Thursday at the Ruston Civic Center.
