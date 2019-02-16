› Home ›
Careers of tomorrow
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/16/2019 - 5:44pm
in
Governor, LED provide $1.2 million for GSU
Caleb Daniel
GRAMBLING — When Louisiana’s first bachelor’s degree program in cybersecurity welcomes its first students this fall at Grambling State University, it and other GSU programs will have backing from Louisiana Economic Development.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, GSU President Rick Gallot and LED Secretary Don Pierson came together at GSU’s Eddie G. Robinson Museum Tuesday to sign a $1.2 million Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen the university’s new cybersecurity program in addition to computer science and computer information systems degree paths.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos