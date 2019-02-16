  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Careers of tomorrow

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/16/2019 - 5:44pm
in
Governor, LED provide $1.2 million for GSU
Caleb Daniel
news1.jpg
Leader photo by CALEB DANIEL - Gov. John Bel Edwards, left, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson, middle, and Grambling State University President Rick Gallot, right, signed a four-year, $1.2 million Memorandum of Understanding Tuesday to support GSU’s new cybersecurity program starting this fall, among other endeavors.

GRAMBLING — When Louisiana’s first bachelor’s degree program in cybersecurity welcomes its first students this fall at Grambling State University, it and other GSU programs will have backing from Louisiana Economic Development.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, GSU President Rick Gallot and LED Secretary Don Pierson came together at GSU’s Eddie G. Robinson Museum Tuesday to sign a $1.2 million Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen the university’s new cybersecurity program in addition to computer science and computer information systems degree paths.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share