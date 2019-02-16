› Home ›
Helping St. Jude’s
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/16/2019 - 5:41pm
North Louisiana’s 38th annual St. Jude Radiothon that aired on Z-107.5FM from Ruston’s Super 1 Foods for two days ended at 6 p.m. Friday. The radiothon brings in donations that help keep the research hospital running. About 75 percent of the facility’s daily operating costs of $2 million is covered solely by such contributions. As of late Friday afternoon the radiothon had raised $77,831. Total figures will be released next week.Pictured are Nancy Darland, left, and Sallie Rose Hollis sorting and counting money raised for St. Jude’s on Friday.
