Learning how to help injured K-9s
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/16/2019 - 5:36pm
K-9 handlers from eight area law enforcement agencies and two fire departments spent two days in Ruston Wednesday and Thursday learning advanced first aid for K-9s injured in the line of duty. Dr. Melissa Edwards, left, with K-9 Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, watches as Justin Blondin, with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, practices on a stuffed mannequin. Looking on are Lee Peterson, Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office; Garrett Haynes, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Edmiston, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.
