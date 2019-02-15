› Home ›
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 4:54pm
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — When a young mountain lion clamped its jaws onto Travis Kauffman’s wrist and clawed at his face, he screamed a “barbarian yell,” jammed his foot onto the animal’s neck and held it there until the cat quit thrashing and died.
After a couple of minutes, Kauffmann recalled Thursday, “it finally stopped moving and then the jaws opened and I was able to kind of scramble back up the hill and get the heck out of Dodge.”
Through it all, the 31-year-old trail runner said, the cat remained eerily silent.
