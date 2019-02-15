Arrests made in shooting; more could follow
Ruston police have made two arrests in connection with a Feb. 8 shooting in a local apartment complex parking lot and say more arrests are possible.
Kobe Arthur Storrs, 18, of Los Angeles, and Tyrese Desean Douglas, 18, of Mobile, Alabama, are each charged with one count of attempted armed robbery in the incident that resulted in a man, now identified as Jacob Ladd, being shot in the abdomen.
Douglas is also charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon.
Both Storrs and Douglas are students at Grambling State University. Both are being held in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.
Douglas also faces auto theft charges in connection with the Feb. 7 taking of a pickup truck on the Louisiana Tech University campus. Officials say some of the same people, including the shooting victim, are believed to have been involved in the shooting and the vehicle theft.
“This investigation is still active an ongoing,” Ruston Deputy Police Chief Clint Williams said Thursday.
According to Storrs’s arrest report, the shooting occurred when Douglas, Storrs, Ladd and another man Douglas has identified as Blaine Ladd were at the Campus Evolution apartments, located on West Alabama Avenue, to make a narcotics buy.
Because one of the men allegedly needed money, two of his companions tried to rob the unidentified narcotics dealer, the report says.
Shots were fired. Storrs later told investigators the alleged drug dealer shot Jacob Ladd, the report says.
“Storrs was placed under arrest based off the fact that Douglas has stated Storrs knew of Ladd’s intention to rob the drug dealer,” the report says. “In addition, by his own admission, Storrs admitted to being present.”
According to the report, officers responding to the shooting determined Jacob Ladd had been involved in criminal activity on the Louisiana Tech campus with Douglas.
The series of incidents that resulted in Douglas being charged with auto theft began Feb. 5 when Louisiana Tech police received a report of a burglary of a room in Mitchell Dormitory. Douglas was arrested Monday.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting or any other crime,to contact the Ruston Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish.
Crimestopper information can be given in several ways; either by calling 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
