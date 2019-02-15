  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

St. Jude Radiothon entering final day

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 9:35am
in
021519 St. Jude Radiothon C.jpg

North Louisiana’s 38th annual St. Jude Radiothon is broadcasting live from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. today Z-107.5 from Ruston’s Super 1 Foods. The radiothon brings in donations that help keep the research hospital running. About 75 percent of the facility’s daily operating costs of $2 million is covered solely by such contributions. The number to call for pledges is 1-800-787-5288. Pictured are Sallie Rose Hollis, left, and Louisiana Tech nursing student Jaime McQuillin as they took calls Thursday morning.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share