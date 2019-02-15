› Home ›
St. Jude Radiothon entering final day
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 9:35am
North Louisiana’s 38th annual St. Jude Radiothon is broadcasting live from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. today Z-107.5 from Ruston’s Super 1 Foods. The radiothon brings in donations that help keep the research hospital running. About 75 percent of the facility’s daily operating costs of $2 million is covered solely by such contributions. The number to call for pledges is 1-800-787-5288. Pictured are Sallie Rose Hollis, left, and Louisiana Tech nursing student Jaime McQuillin as they took calls Thursday morning.
