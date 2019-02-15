  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Remembering Coach Rob

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 9:32am
Coaching legend’s 100th birthday celebrated
T. Scott Boatright
Top: A cake for Eddie Robinson’s 100th birthday commemoration was decorated with photos of the legendary late College Hall of Fame coach and his wife Doris. For more photos from the party see page 7. Bottom: This sign greeted people as they entered the Eddie G. Robinson Museum for Wednesday night’s celebration.

GRAMBLING — Grambling State University and the city of Grambling celebrated the 100th birthday of late football coach Eddie G. Robinson with multiple events Wednesday.

The celebration continued Thursday with Community Day at the Eddie G. Museum.

But that’s not the end of things — this party is only getting started.

During a birthday party held Wednesday night at the museum, Robinson’s granddaughter Cherie Kirkland said the celebration of the legendary football coach’s life is only kicking off.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

