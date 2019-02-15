› Home ›
Remembering Coach Rob
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 9:32am
Coaching legend’s 100th birthday celebrated
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University and the city of Grambling celebrated the 100th birthday of late football coach Eddie G. Robinson with multiple events Wednesday.
The celebration continued Thursday with Community Day at the Eddie G. Museum.
But that’s not the end of things — this party is only getting started.
During a birthday party held Wednesday night at the museum, Robinson’s granddaughter Cherie Kirkland said the celebration of the legendary football coach’s life is only kicking off.
