LPPJ to improve courthouse security
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 9:28am
Caleb Daniel
Three months after first publicly considering the idea, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury will soon begin to tighten security at the front entrance of the courthouse.
An intergovernmental agreement with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, approved at Tuesday’s police jury meeting, will place an X-ray machine, metal detector and two LPSO deputies at the south-facing courthouse entrance during normal hours, jury meeting hours, early voting and any other time the courthouse is open to the public.
