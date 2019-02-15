  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

FEATURED EVENT

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 9:23am
in
021519Ron.jpg

RON WHITE
WL Jack Howard Theatre
Monroe, La
Saturday at 8 p.m.

Mr. “Tater Salad” himself will be performing at the WL Jack Howard Theatre in Monroe on Saturday night. Ron White rose to fame while touring with Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engval on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. White recently released the Netflix special “If you Quit Listening I’ll Shut Up.” Tickets start at $42 for general admission.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share