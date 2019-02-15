› Home ›
FEATURED EVENT
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 9:23am
in
RON WHITE
WL Jack Howard Theatre
Monroe, La
Saturday at 8 p.m.
Mr. “Tater Salad” himself will be performing at the WL Jack Howard Theatre in Monroe on Saturday night. Ron White rose to fame while touring with Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engval on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. White recently released the Netflix special “If you Quit Listening I’ll Shut Up.” Tickets start at $42 for general admission.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos