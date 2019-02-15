› Home ›
Readers advocate respect for opposing viewpoints
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 9:16am
in
DEAR ABBY: I’m writing regarding “Open-Minded in the South” (Nov. 24), the Christian woman who’s a supporter of the LGBTQ community. She’s concerned about her boyfriend’s mother’s inability to see her viewpoint and the effect it would have on future kids. I experienced something nearly identical. My boyfriend’s grandfather is an ordained pastor, and they raised their kids in a conservative home. After a few conversations with them about LGBTQ people and other issues, we received a six-page letter detailing the “sins” we were committing.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos