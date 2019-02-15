› Home ›
Safer driving needed in state
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 9:14am
in
A recent study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that nearly 80 percent of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the previous year.
But if a proposed bill in this year’s Louisiana legislative session becomes law, a motorist who breaks three or more rules of the road could be arrested for “aggressive driving.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos