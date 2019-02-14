› Home ›
Artist wanted
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/14/2019 - 9:19am
in
‘Bonus Bulldog’ needs a paint job
Nancy Bergeron
There’s a white fiberglass bulldog on the loose in Ruston that needs an artist to give him a special look.
Actually, Bulldog No. 11, aka “The Bonus Bulldog,” is safely in the care of city officials. But he still needs a paint job.
The bonus bulldog is the newest addition to the Ruston Cultural District’s Bulldog Project, a program through which local artists were commissioned to paint 10 3-foot-tall bulldog statues that are now placed in various locations throughout the city.
