In honor of a legend
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/14/2019 - 9:19am
Channing Kirkland, front left, and Eddie Robinson IV, front right, placed a wreath Wednesday morning at the gravesite of their grandparents— Grambling State football coach Eddie Robinson and his wife Doris — as Grambling State University and the city of Grambling celebrated the legendary coach’s 100th birthday. Other events held Wednesday were a university convocation held at GSU’s T.H. Harris Auditorium and a birthday celebration reception in the Doris Hall Banquet Room at the Eddie G. Robinson Museum. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
