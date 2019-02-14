› Home ›
LPPJ concludes treasurer dispute
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/14/2019 - 9:18am
in
Caleb Daniel
A month after declining to elect Holly Lowry as parish treasurer in favor of publicly advertising the position, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury agreed Tuesday to hire Lowry, who was the only one to respond to the job opening.
Lowry, a certified public accountant, had been assisting Parish Administrator Courtney Hall with the jury’s finances on a temporary basis since the summer of 2018.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos