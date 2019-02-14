› Home ›
‘More than a disabled girl’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/14/2019 - 9:16am
in
Student honored for raising funds, awareness for disability
Caleb Daniel
It was during a class trip to Washington, D.C., in 2015 that Cedar Creek School student Kate Walker and her family fully realized something was wrong.
After failing to keep up with her friends, bumping into people and feeling like her feet “were going to fall off my body,” Kate began a series of doctor visits that concluded with a rare diagnosis: a degenerative neuromuscular disorder known as Friedreich’s ataxia (FA).
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos