‘More than a disabled girl’

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/14/2019 - 9:16am
Student honored for raising funds, awareness for disability
Caleb Daniel
Kate Walker, middle, and Brandon Vessel, left, took part in a 2018 Cedar Creek fundraiser for Friedreich’s ataxia research that involved taping Head of School Andrew Yepson to a wall.

It was during a class trip to Washington, D.C., in 2015 that Cedar Creek School student Kate Walker and her family fully realized something was wrong.

After failing to keep up with her friends, bumping into people and feeling like her feet “were going to fall off my body,” Kate began a series of doctor visits that concluded with a rare diagnosis: a degenerative neuromuscular disorder known as Friedreich’s ataxia (FA).

