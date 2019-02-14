› Home ›
Lovers aren’t the only ones who celebrate Valentine’s Day
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/14/2019 - 9:14am
DEAR ABBY: Valentine’s Day is here and, to be honest, I don’t know much about St. Valentine. So I wonder if he meant the day to only be about lovers.
Is there any reason I shouldn’t send valentines to my friends? Why should anyone feel bad because they’re not “with” someone?
If you love and/or care about a person, can’t you send them a box of chocolates, a card or some flowers? It seems to me this should be a time of year you can let a buddy know you appreciate him, or let your brother, cousin, sister, neighbor or co-worker know you care.
