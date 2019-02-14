› Home ›
Cyberstalking: Threat on teen dating scene
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/14/2019 - 9:14am

Donna Bernard
While February is filled with giant pink hearts held by adorably cute stuffed bears that scream “I Love You,” it is also a month that is designated as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
Parents of high schoolers are constantly concerned about grades, friends, drugs and teenage pregnancy. But few are armed with the knowledge that one in every three girls is being abused (emotionally, verbally or physically) by their boyfriend.
In fact, one in every 10 high schoolers (both boys and girls polled) report that they have been hit, slapped or physically hurt by their dating partner.
