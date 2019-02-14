› Home ›
Robinson left lasting impact on his G-Men
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/14/2019 - 9:00am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Editor’s note: The following is part of a series of articles the Ruston Daily Leader is running in conjunction with Wednesday’s 100th birthday celebration remembering the late and legendary Grambling football coach Eddie Robinson.
It’s unquestionable that Eddie Robinson impacted the lives of thousands across the country he so often expressed his love for.
But there’s also no question that the young men who played for him as Grambling Tigers were impacted the most.
