› Home ›
Coach Rob will always be remembered
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/14/2019 - 8:56am
in
O.K. “Buddy” Davis
Press conferences, one-on-one interviews, banquets.
And assorted other means of covering the legendary career of Eddie Robinson.
For nearly 40 years, we were front and center in chronicling the many achievements of the famous head of Grambling State University’s nationally acclaimed program.
Here’s a walk down memory lane with “Coach Rob”:
Road Trip: I didn’t know what to expect when I was less than 24 hours away from making my first road trip with Grambling in 1968.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos