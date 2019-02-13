› Home ›
LPPJ committee hears employee grievance
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 9:00am
Caleb Daniel
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury personnel committee considered an employee grievance in executive session that lasted almost two hours Monday.
While matters discussed in executive session are not made public, the police jury’s three-step grievance procedure, which was distributed at the meeting, makes it clear the only way an employee grievance would come before the personnel committee is if the grievance is against the parish administrator, who in this case is Courtney Hall. Hall was asked to leave the room along with attendees during the executive session.
