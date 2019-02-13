› Home ›
Investigation continues into shooting
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 8:46am
Leader Staff Report
Ruston police say details remain sketchy on a Friday night shooting that left one person injured.
The incident apparently happened shortly before 7 p.m. Friday at Campus Evolution Villages, located at 1812 West Alabama Ave., Deputy Police Chief Clint Williams said Tuesday.
“We’re continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made yet,” Williams said. “We’re fairly certain it happened (at the apartment complex), outside in the parking lot.”
