› Home ›
Tech’s De La Cruz earns C-USA softball honors
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 8:38am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech senior Krystal De La Cruz’s strong start for the 2019 softball season earned her Conference USA Pitcher of the Week accolades on Monday following her performance in the opening weekend of the season.
The native of Eagle Pass, Texas, earned all-tournament team honors and recorded a pair of strong pitching performances, including a win over 17th-ranked Auburn. De La Cruz went 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA while limiting Auburn and Missouri State batters to bat only .162 against her. She allowed only six hits in 11 innings pitched while walking two and striking out eight batters.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos