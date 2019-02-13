› Home ›
Louisiana Tech’s Tims speaks to Lincoln Rotary
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 8:36am
The Lincoln Rotary hosted Heath Tims, a Louisiana Tech University College of Engineering and Sciences professor, at Friday’s morning meeting. Tims reported that the number of engineering students at Tech has grown from 2,000 to 3,000 in the last 10 years. The 128,000 square foot COES building is under construction and it will have the largest footprint of any building on the campus.
