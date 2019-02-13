  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Anthony doubles up as Player of the Week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 8:35am
T. Scott Boatright
During Saturday’s win over Southern Mississippi, Louisiana Tech senior guard Kierra Anthony (with ball) set a Conference USA single game record with 19 made field goals, surpassing the old mark of 18 by Tesha Smith of Texas-San Antonio against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 25, 2017.

Louisiana Tech guard Kierra Anthony’s dominance of Women’s Basketball Player of the Week continued Monday with a pair of honors.

Anthony hit the daily double as she earned a pair of awards, being named the Conference USA Co-Player of the Week and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association State Player of the Week.

Anthony totaled 45 points, seven steals, six assists and and four rebounds as she helped spur the Lady Techsters to a 106-85 win over Southern Miss, snapping the Golden Eagles’ four-game winning streak.

