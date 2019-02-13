› Home ›
Anthony doubles up as Player of the Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 8:35am
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech guard Kierra Anthony’s dominance of Women’s Basketball Player of the Week continued Monday with a pair of honors.
Anthony hit the daily double as she earned a pair of awards, being named the Conference USA Co-Player of the Week and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association State Player of the Week.
Anthony totaled 45 points, seven steals, six assists and and four rebounds as she helped spur the Lady Techsters to a 106-85 win over Southern Miss, snapping the Golden Eagles’ four-game winning streak.
