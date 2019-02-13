› Home ›
DEAR ABBY
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 8:35am
May-December romance trips on question of having kids
Abigail Van Buren
DEAR ABBY: I’m a 67-year-old single white man. My girlfriend is 21 and African-American. We have been together a year and a half and are deeply in love. We have lots of fun together and go out and do things.
When we are out together, people often stare at us. She’s very attractive and turns heads. I tell her everyone is looking at her because she is so beautiful, but that’s probably not totally true.
