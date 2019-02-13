› Home ›
Depression affects women more often than it does men
Wed, 02/13/2019
Everyone experiences disappointment or sadness in life. When the “down” times last a long time or interfere with your ability to function, you may be suffering from a common medical illness called depression.
Nearly 18 million Americans — one in 10 adults — experience depression each year. About two-thirds do not get the help they need.
Women experience twice the rate of depression as men, regardless of race or ethnic background, or socioeconomic status. An estimated one in eight women will suffer from major depression in their lifetimes.
