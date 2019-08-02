› Home ›
Tech softball sweeps pair on opening day
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 6:37pm
Leader Sports Service
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Louisiana Tech hit four home runs and reigning Conference USA Pitcher of the Year Preslee Gallaway picked up a win and a save in the circle as the Lady Techsters swept a pair of games in the first day of the Sand Dollar Classic.
Tech recorded a come-from-behind win over Tennessee State 5-4 in the first game of the day and then run-ruled Florida A&M 9-1 in the second contest.
