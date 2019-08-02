› Home ›
Smaller Bearcats deserve shots at college play
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 6:33pm
T. Scott Boatright
As National Signing Day for college football rolled around on Wednesday, three Bearcats got their shot to move on to the next level.
Standout tight end/left tackle Ray Parker signed with LSU while defensive back Dontay Jackson and offensive lineman Eric Hopkins Jr. both inked on to play at Texas A&T.
All three were deserving.
But so are at least four other Bearcats who I don’t believe got a shot simply because of size.
First and foremost is quarterback Eric Outley.
Yes, I realize he stands only 5-7 and weighs around 160 pounds.
