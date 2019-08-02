› Home ›
Techsters to host Golden Eagles
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 6:29pm
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech welcomes one of the hotter teams in Conference USA into the Thomas Assembly Center on Saturday afternoon when the Lady Techsters host Southern Miss at 2 p.m. for Legends Day.
Tech (12-11, 4-6 C-USA) has won two straight games while Southern Miss (13-10, 5-5 C-USA) has won four straight and five of its last six contests.
The game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM and KJVC 92.7 FM with the pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m. Fans can also watch a live video stream through CUSATV.com.
